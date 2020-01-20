Needham & Company LLC Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $195.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,804 shares of company stock valued at $31,152,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after buying an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 704,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

