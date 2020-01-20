Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Share Price

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

