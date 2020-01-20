Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 27th (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NFINU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 27th. Netfin Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Netfin Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NFINU opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Netfin Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,045,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000.

About Netfin Acquisition

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

