Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $415.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $415.00 target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.88.

NFLX opened at $339.67 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day moving average of $307.86.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

