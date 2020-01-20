NextEra Energy (NEE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2020 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2020 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $236.00.

1/3/2020 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $202.50 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEE stock opened at $253.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

