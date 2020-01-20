NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGL. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

