Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

