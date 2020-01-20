Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSF. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday.

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.26. Non-Standard Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42). Also, insider Jono Gillespie acquired 100,000 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

