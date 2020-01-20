Nord/LB Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €99.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

