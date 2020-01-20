Nord/LB Reiterates €26.30 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.04 ($32.60).

Shares of ARL opened at €29.77 ($34.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

