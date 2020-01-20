Nord/LB Reiterates “€5.75” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

CBK opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.55.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

