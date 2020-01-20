NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.36. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 50.88, a current ratio of 51.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total value of C$606,035.98. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 62,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total value of C$588,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,446.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,703 shares of company stock worth $3,193,992.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.