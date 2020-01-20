NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 56.32%.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $72.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $345.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEC. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.