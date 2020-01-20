Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after acquiring an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.