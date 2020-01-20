Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.86 Million

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $441.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.14 million to $445.10 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $393.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.34 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

