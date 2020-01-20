Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $678.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.63. Omeros has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

