ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after buying an additional 368,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after buying an additional 949,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after buying an additional 2,481,156 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.