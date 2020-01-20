Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

