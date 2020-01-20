Oppenheimer Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.26 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.01 million and a PE ratio of -16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

