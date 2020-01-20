Opus Bank (OPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Opus Bank to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Opus Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.