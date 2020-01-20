Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORAN. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

