OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Set at C$7.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$4.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.97.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

