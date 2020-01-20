OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.21 Million

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $20.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $95.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $117.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.56 million, with estimates ranging from $92.37 million to $183.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OGI stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

