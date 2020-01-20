Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,165 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

