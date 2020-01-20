Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDPYF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Painted Pony Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 0.43%.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.