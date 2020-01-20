Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.11. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $242.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

