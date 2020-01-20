Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

