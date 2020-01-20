PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PBF opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

