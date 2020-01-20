Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 444.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.56.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0002729 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

