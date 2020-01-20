Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday.

Get President Energy alerts:

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday. President Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.