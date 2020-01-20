Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities lowered 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.67).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.16.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.