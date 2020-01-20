Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WRKS stock opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.62) on Friday. Works co uk has a 1-year low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.26 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 million and a PE ratio of 24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.33.

Get Works co uk alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

About Works co uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Works co uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Works co uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.