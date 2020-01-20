Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

FUTR opened at GBX 1,446 ($19.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,240.60. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total value of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,974 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

