Pennon Group’s (PNN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,101.50 ($14.49) on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 848.79.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

