Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Perspecta stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Perspecta has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 825.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,741,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 288.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 1,718,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perspecta by 425.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 328,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 252,582 shares during the period.

