Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFV shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €157.10 ($182.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €112.20 ($130.47) and a 12 month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.