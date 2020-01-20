PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHAS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

