Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.