Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of WABC opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

