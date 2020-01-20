Piper Sandler Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

