PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

