PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $154.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.35.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 90,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $978,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.