Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of PII stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

