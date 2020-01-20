Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Porvair alerts:

PRV stock opened at GBX 716 ($9.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 650.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 603.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $329.63 million and a P/E ratio of 30.34. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($9.68).

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.