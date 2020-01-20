PPG Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

PPG opened at $128.49 on Monday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

