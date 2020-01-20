Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

PLPC stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $299.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

