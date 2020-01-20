Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.71 ($19.43).

ETR PSM opened at €13.44 ($15.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.99. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €16.99 ($19.75).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

