PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $80.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.