Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. Societe Generale lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie lowered Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

PUBGY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.54. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

