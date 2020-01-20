Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.92.

PBYI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $7,716,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

